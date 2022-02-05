Pride in among the disappointment for Colney Heath manager Ant Burns

George Devine went close for Colney Heath in the first half against Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

There was pride mixed in with the obvious frustration for manager Ant Burns as Colney Heath lost late at home to Welwyn Garden City.

Goals from Dave Keenleyside and Yemi Adelani in the final nine minutes decided the Southern League Division One Central game, 2-0 in the visitors' favour.

But while the players were hugely disappointed not to have grabbed a point, the Magpies boss believes they can hold their heads up.

He said: "I can’t knock them for the effort, we have to fight for every point.

"But it is still in our hands and as long as it remains that way, I’ll still believe we can do it.

"I know we have been competitive against a lot of the good sides.

"Alright, we have had to set ourselves up tactically a bit different but they have to take belief from [that performance].

"We just have to keep positive. I’d rather be disappointed than coming in having been wellied six or seven.

"They can hold their heads up high.

"Every game is big at the minute and that’s the challenge for me, that they don’t feel anything other than upbeat.

"What’s happened has happened."

Heath remain 10 points away from potential salvation and games are fast running out, this leaves them with just 10 to play.

But they had the division's form side in danger of self-imploding at times, as they strangled the life out of the Citizens as an attacking force.

And it come have been different had George Devine taken a good first-half chance.

Burns said: "I’m a little bit frustrated but we were resolute in the first half and restricted them to half chances.

"There is no denying that they are the form side but we probably frustrated them quite a bit.

"They brought on Jon Clements in the early stages of the second half, their player of the month for January. That’s always an indication you are doing something well.

"It is what it is though. George could have scored in the first half but he tried to put his laces through it when he could have side-footed it but he is just coming back from injury.

"We didn’t show enough in the second half and that’s probably the disappointing thing on my behalf."