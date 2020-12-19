Colney Heath youngsters get to seventh heaven twice with wins over London Colney and Enfield Town

Published: 12:18 PM December 19, 2020

Colney Heath's production line of young talent shows no sign of stopping after two superb results for their U18 side.

Both were by 7-1 scores with both having significant satisfaction attached to them.

The first came against nearest neighbours London Colney and only after they had recovered from going a goal down, scored by Will Cloke.

Three players scored twice. Both of Kyle Rahho's goals came from the penalty spot while both of Ollie Seeby's efforts were headers.

Josh Forster got the other brace and Jack McShane one.

The second win came away to high-flying Enfield Town.

McShane this time scored twice, as did Sean Walsh. Rahho and Forster scored again while the other goal went to Jake Carty.

The results leave the young Magpies top of the Southern Counties Floodlit Youth League Olympian Division table, six points clear of Sawbridgeworth Town after five wins from their opening six games.

They restart after the festive period with a home game with Brimsdown Rovers on January 4.