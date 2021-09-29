Cut out the errors and watch us fly says Colney Heath's Connor Sansom

Published: 12:09 AM September 29, 2021

Colney Heath's Connor Sansom came up big with a second-half penalty save away to Aylesbury United. - Credit: PETER SHORT

Connor Sansom believes there have been enough positives in their games so far to suggest Colney Heath can start to pull away from trouble.

Tuesday night's 2-0 reverse at Aylesbury United was their sixth defeat in eight Southern League Division One Central matches and leaves them third from bottom of the table.

And while he believes adjusting to life at the higher level has been tough, all it will take is cutting down on the little errors in judgement and the points will flow.

He said: "We’ve been playing alright but we’ve not really got the rub of the green and we’re conceding from one or two mistakes and that is it.

"It is a big step up. There are a few of us who have played in it but nobody has done it every week for a few years.

"We’re trying to bring everyone else through but it is a new experience for everyone.

"But every game we’ve played it’s only been these couple of lapses. In the Spartan we could get away with it but if you do that in the Southern League, everyone is much more clinical and you can be one or two down.

"We have looked bright in games and we have had chances. [Against Aylesbury] they may have sat off us in the second half but we still looked good with the ball.

"Again we have had a few chances, their keeper has made a good save and it could have gone either way."

It wasn't the greatest night to be a goalkeeper which torrential rain pouring steadily throughout the 90 minutes at The Meadow.

But Sansom had kept the Magpies in the game with a penalty save early in the second half keeping the Ducks lead at one.

He said: "When the ref gave it I was disappointed but from his angle it probably did look like a pen.

"But I’ve made the save and we’ve cleared the second ball and I thought we might just push on and grab a goal.

"We did look quite bright but again it was a little lapse in concentration from a corner and it’s 2-0.

"We’ve found ourselves in a place where we have not actually been battered by teams but these one or two moments are costing us."

They get an instant chance to put it right with a home game against Biggleswade on Saturday, the side one place and two goals better off than them.

"When played at their place and drew 0-0, we deserved to beat them," said Sansom.

"They will be in and around us at the end of the season, as they are now, so we need to start putting points on the board."