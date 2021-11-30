Sippetts smashes four as Colney Heath U18s hit Baresi for six

George Sippetts scored for Colney Heath U18s as they beat FC Baresi. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

George Sippetts led the way as Colney Heath U18s picked up a superb win over FC Baresi in the Southern Counties Floodlit League.

He scored four as the young Magpies won 6-0 to move second behind Olympian Division leaders Cockfosters but with a couple of games in hand.

Tejon Brown and Hadley Gleeson got the other goals.

Heath's first team continue their improvement under new manager Ant Burns but continue to find luck deserting them at key moments.

They fought back from 1-0 down to lead 2-1 at half-time in their Southern League Division One Central clash with fellow strugglers Kidlington.

Carlos Simao equalised on 17 minutes before Matthew Walsh fired them in front with seven minutes of the half remaining.

However, they were sunk by two goals in less than 60 seconds midway through the second period, both scored by Ryan Knight as he completed his hat-trick.

It leaves them stuck to the bottom of the table with an away game at league leaders Berkhamsted up next.