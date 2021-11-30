News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Sippetts smashes four as Colney Heath U18s hit Baresi for six

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:34 PM November 30, 2021
George Sippetts scored for Colney Heath U18s as they beat FC Baresi.

George Sippetts scored for Colney Heath U18s as they beat FC Baresi. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

George Sippetts led the way as Colney Heath U18s picked up a superb win over FC Baresi in the Southern Counties Floodlit League.

He scored four as the young Magpies won 6-0 to move second behind Olympian Division leaders Cockfosters but with a couple of games in hand.

Tejon Brown and Hadley Gleeson got the other goals.

Heath's first team continue their improvement under new manager Ant Burns but continue to find luck deserting them at key moments.

They fought back from 1-0 down to lead 2-1 at half-time in their Southern League Division One Central clash with fellow strugglers Kidlington.

Carlos Simao equalised on 17 minutes before Matthew Walsh fired them in front with seven minutes of the half remaining.

However, they were sunk by two goals in less than 60 seconds midway through the second period, both scored by Ryan Knight as he completed his hat-trick.

Most Read

  1. 1 Sexual assault onboard train to Harpenden
  2. 2 In pictures: Harpenden Christmas Carnival makes long-awaited return
  3. 3 Property Spotlight: See inside this stunning £2.1m period home in St Albans
  1. 4 The latest court results for the St Albans area
  2. 5 Sing out for Christmas with Clarence Park carol service
  3. 6 Where and when can you see Santa's float in Harpenden?
  4. 7 Extinction Rebellion protestors scale roof of Barclays in St Albans
  5. 8 St Albans MP unveils new state-of-the art teaching centre as part of multi-million pound Oaklands College redevelopment
  6. 9 Saints get another National League South rival after draw for FA Trophy
  7. 10 Seventies St Albans is backdrop to new novel about secret Nazi treasure

It leaves them stuck to the bottom of the table with an away game at league leaders Berkhamsted up next.

Football
Colney Heath News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The proposed site of the Redbourn development.

1,000 new homes planned next to village

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The site of the proposed development in Hatfield Road, St Albans.

Hatfield Road development stuns neighbours with expansion plan

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
St Albans is one of Britain's happiest places. 

St Albans named among happiest places to live in Britain

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
St Albans city centre road closures decision due on Wednesday

Investigations | Special Report

St Albans road closures decision: Everything you need to know

Charles Thomson

person