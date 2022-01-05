Colney Heath beaten by Ware in first Southern League game of 2022

George Devine made his return from injury as Colney Heath lost to Ware. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

A depleted Colney Heath suffered a heavy defeat at home to Ware in their first game of 2022.

They went down 5-0 in Southern League Division One Central after goals from Leigh Rose, Robbie Buchanan, Liam Hope and a double from Taufee Skandari.

The first two came inside 17 minutes but the Magpies had their chances to reduce the gap before Skandari made it three just past the hour.

Both teams ended with 10 men too, Jay Lovell for Heath and Louis Rose for Ware sent off, but Ant Burns's men did at least have the pleasure of seeing George Devine make his return from injury as a second-half substitute.

A trip to Didcot Town is up next.

Colney's reserve side meanwhile are enjoying a good campaign in Herts Senior County League Premier Division and sit third as the league returns from its Christmas break.

The young Magpies have a home derby to kick-start the year, Hatfield Town the visitors to the Recreation Ground for a 3pm kick-off on Saturday.