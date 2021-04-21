Devine on target again but Colney Heath held by London Lions

Published: 12:22 PM April 21, 2021

George Devine continued his fine form with another goal for Colney Heath against London Lions in the SSML Spring Cup. - Credit: DANNY LOO

George Devine made it three goals in two Spartan South Midlands League Spring Cup games but it wasn't enough to give Colney Heath all three points.

The striker scored from the penalty spot in the first half but an Ethan Mooney leveller in the second half meant the game with London Lions at the Recreation Ground finished 1-1.

It was another point though to add to the three earned in game one against Leverstock Green and means the Magpies top their group with four points.

Colney nearly took the lead early on when a Devine effort from out on the left was pushed over the top by Josh Samberg.

The keeper also denied Dominic Knaggs while Chris Griffin and Dan Clifton were both just off target.

Lions did have their chances but Rob Cohen put their best chance, a header, wide.

However, just before half-time the hosts took the lead. Danny Fitzgerald hit a long free-kick into the box but the referee had his eyes on some holding and awarded the spot-kick.

Devine did the rest.

There was still time for them to go close to a second before the interval. Knaggs put in a curling delivery from the right that was met by a sizzling header from young striker Jack McShane. The ball though flew inches over the top.

Knaggs was involved early in the second period too with a strong shot that just went over, Sean Walsh providing the service with an excellent ball.

But Cohen gave the Mags a hint of what was to come as a few minutes after going close with another header, Lions drew level, Mooney forcing the ball over the line after a Lee Goldberg corner.

The bumpy surface was not helping either side play attractive football, the match played on Colney's other pitch, and it meant further chances were not forthcoming.

McShane and Devine went closest for the home side while for the visitors it was a low Austin Lipman free-kick that just went wide of the far post.

Colney Heath's U18 side have played two games in the Southern Counties Floodlit Youth League.

They started with a 1-1 draw at Sawbridgeworth Town, Bradley Young getting the goal, before they recorded a 3-0 win at home to Harpenden Town.

McShane got the first before Young and Josh Forster completed the scoring.