Colney Heath surrender unbeaten league record in defeat to 10-man Leverstock Green

Published: 11:36 AM December 15, 2020 Updated: 11:17 AM December 16, 2020

Colney Heath’s unbeaten record in the Spartan South Midlands League came to a shock end with a 3-2 defeat at Leverstock Green.

They were given the perfect boost when the hosts had Luke Peerless sent off after just five minutes and took the lead before the half hour thanks to a diving header from Jack Woods.

Levy never gave up though and even when Marcus Mealing equalised in the second half for Colney Heath, the home side found a winner through former Magpie Frankie Jowell.

The defeat had followed seven wins and three draws and drops them down one place in the Premier Division table to third.

The straight red card came when Peerless fouled Jay Lovell as the defender cleared the ball and with the hosts still trying to regroup, Colney had chances from Harry Shepherd and Mealing and a scramble following a corner ended when the ball was hacked off the line.

Leverstock did test Matt Evans with a couple of shots but it was Colney who continued to press and the goal on 29 minutes was a beauty.

Mealing quickly play the ball out wide to Shepherd and after beating a defender his cross was brilliantly headed home by Woods.

But the lead was short-lived. Jowle crossed for Kian Wilkes to slide in at the far post and equalise four minutes later and Jamie Ovington tucked away a second just before half-time to give Leverstock the lead.

The deficit led to substitutions at the break with Lovell and Aaron Jewell replaced by Spencer Clarke-Mardel and George Devine and the fresh attacking impetus brought the equaliser.

After numerous attacks down the right, a deep cross from Woods was met by the head of Mealing for his first goal in Colney colours.

They were further chances too with both Woods and Mealing going close with a couple of well-struck efforts and a header from Chris Griffin forcing a good stop from Matt Fallon.

But with 13 minutes to go Leverstock grabbed their unlikely winner.

Lewis Collins sent Jowle clear and after going around Evans, he tucked the ball home for the 3-2 win.

Colney Heath are back at the Recreation Ground tonight (Tuesday) for another league game, this one with Newport Pagnell Town.