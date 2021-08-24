Colney Heath back on it after FA Cup success over Harlow Town

Published: 11:55 AM August 24, 2021

Sam Doolan scores Colney Heath's second in the win over Harlow Town in the FA Cup. - Credit: JIM WHITTAMORE

Colney Heath's season is up and running after a superb victory over Harlow Town in the FA Cup.

The 3-0 success saw the Magpies record their first victory and first goals of the campaign after two defeats in the league.

Joe Ladbury got them on their way before Sam Doolan and Jon Clements completed the success and set up a first round qualifying tie at home to another fellow Southern League Division One Central side, Ware, on September 4.

The Magpies handed a debut to former St Albans City midfielder Jack Green, on loan from Hitchin Town.

The opening two defeats of the year, at AFC Dunstable and at home to Waltham Abbey, had knock Heath's confidence slightly and it was the visitors to the Recreation Ground who had the early chances.

Syrus Gordon had a shot blocked, Demaray Anyadike shot over before Connor Sansom denied Fabion Simms with a smart save.

But after the slow start, the home side began to stir and after Jack Woods and Clements had both gone close, they took the lead on 29 minutes.

It came from a corner taken by Brett O'Connor that was flicked on by Martin Standen at the near post, allowing Ladbury to race in at the back post and tuck the ball home.

Another O'Connor set-piece provided goal number two as well.

This one was a free-kick that was flighted perfectly into the box for Doolan to head home with aplomb.

It should have been three early in the second half, Clements squaring for Woods who was off target from six yards, but it was only a temporary let-off for Harlow with Clements getting on to a Harry Shepherd through ball before rounding the keeper and scoring from a tight angle.

There could have been more too as Colney enjoyed the final 30 minutes and the restored confidence should prove hugely beneficial for their next two games, away to Biggleswade on Saturday before Harlow return to the Rec on bank holiday Monday.

Colney Heath: Sansom, Green, O'Connor, Ladbury, Doolan, Standen, Shepherd (Ferrigno), Fitzgerald, Clements (Sippetts), Woods (Clayton), Jessop.

Subs (not used): Boodhoo, Lewis, Brown, May.

Colney Heath Reserves meanwhile enjoyed two good results in the Herts Senior County League Premier Division.

They beat Wingate & Finchley Res 4-3 on Thursday night thanks to a double from George Sippetts and one each for Hadley Gleeson and Bailey Stevenson, and they followed that up with a 1-1 draw with Royston Town Res, Stevenson again on target.