Stunner from Griffin in vain as Colney Heath bow out of FA Trophy

Published: 11:27 AM October 13, 2021

A stunning goal from Chris Griffin proved a false dawn as Colney Heath's first taste of FA Trophy action ended in a heavy 5-2 defeat.

The midfielder let fly from 30 yards just past the midway point of the first half, sending it over the head of the goalkeeper and in off the underside of the crossbar.

But Basildon United managed to take a 2-1 lead into the second half and a third early in the period, given when the referee overruled a linesman's flag left them chasing the game.

The Essex side managed two more before the end with a George Devine penalty proving to be just consolation.

Their U18 side put in a brave performance in the FA Youth Cup though, despite bowing out with a 4-2 defeat to Brantham Athletic in the third and final qualifying round.

The visitors were a year older than the Magpies youngsters but the hosts still had goals from Charlie Buss and Hadley Gleeson to celebrate in a performance that did them proud.