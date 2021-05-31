News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Colney Heath take the honours in the inaugural Colney Cup

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:07 AM May 31, 2021   
Andre Odetola scores London Colney's equaliser against Colney Heath

Andre Odetola (number seven) scores London Colney's equaliser against Colney Heath. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

Colney Heath claimed the Colney Cup with a second victory over London Colney in the two-legged affair.

The Magpies had brought a 2-1 advantage from the first leg to Cotlandswick and a similar score meant they lifted the Dave Brock Trophy with a 4-2 aggregate win.

Chris Griffen in action for Colney Heath

Chris Griffen's early header needed cleared off the line. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

The game attracted another large crowd but it didn't bring them the entertainment they would have hoped.

Both teams huffed and puffed and it was London Colney who enjoyed slightly more of the possession and territory although neither keeper was really called into action.

In the end it was two penalties that won the day for Colney Heath.

George Devine scores for Colney Heath FC

George Devine put Colney Heath ahead from the penalty spot. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

The first came on 19 minutes, scored by George Devine after the same player was caught by a clumsy challenge from Jordan Gill.

The second was in the final minute and was a bizarre award.

Noah Costin looked to be running across goalkeeper Lee Axworthy to block the quick throw out to the left. However, in doing so he was inadvertently tripped over the keeper's foot and the referee judged that to be a foul.

Costin himself converted the spot-kick for the win.

In between the Blueboys had drawn level. A free-kick from deep on the right was chipped into the box and although Connor Sansom came to collect it, he got caught in traffic allowing Andre Odetola to head home. 

