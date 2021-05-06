Colney Heath reach Spring Cup semi-finals thanks to victory over Rayners Lane

Published: 7:30 AM May 6, 2021

Jack Woods was on target as Colney Heath booked their place in the SSML Spring Cup semi-finals. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Colney Heath booked their place in the semi-finals of the Spartan South Midlands League Spring Cup with a game to spare after beating Rayners Lane.

The 2-1 success, courtesy of goals from Jack Woods and George Devine, mean both they and London Lions can not be passed ahead of the final round of fixtures on Saturday.

A victory over Harefield United that is as good as or better than London Lions' result against Leverstock Green will see them top the group and face Biggleswade United.

Otherwise Aylesbury Vale Dynamos will be their opponents in the final four.

They had to do it the hard way against Rayners Lane too, trailing 1-0 at half-time after a goal from Antione Akinola.

They did have chances in the first period, Devine with an effort cleared off the line and then one well saved by Lewis Everitt.

Woods, Max Jessop and Yasin Boodhoo all went close but it wasn't until the introduction of man of the match Sean Walsh at half-time, one of four from the U18s to play, that Heath got back on level terms.

It came on 66 minutes when Harry Lewis did well to keep the ball in play down the left before pulling it back for Woods to drive the ball home.

They kept pushing for the winner, Devine again going close while Dominic Knaggs forced Everitt into tipping a shot over the bar as he backpedalled towards goal.

And it eventually came with five minutes to go with Woods releasing Devine to charge in on goal and calmly loft the ball over the keeper.

Colney were also in action during the week with a 2-1 win at Southern League Division One Central side AFC Dunstable in a friendly.

Devine was again on target and although Charlie Pattison equalised for the hosts before half-time, Jon Clements struck the winner in the second half.

Oaklands Wolves ladies meanwhile got back to winning ways in the Beds & Herts Spring Cup with a fine 2-0 success at Hemel Hempstead Town.

Arianna Gordon and Molly Slade got the goals in the second half and the result leaves them second in group A after four games and with two games remaining.