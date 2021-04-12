Derby day battles to come as Colney clubs look to help each other out

Published: 1:47 PM April 12, 2021

Colney Heath and London Colney will meet over two games for the inaugural Colney Cup in May. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Colney Heath and London Colney will lock horns in two huge derby matches as they look to climb their way out of the pandemic together.

The rivals will play over two weekends, May 22 at the Recreation Ground followed by the return at Cotlandswick a week later.

The games will be for the inaugural Colney Cup and were the brainchild of managers Ryan Thompson of the Magpies and new Blueboys boss Jack Metcalfe.

London Colney and Colney Heath will battle it out over two games for the Colney Cup. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

And with fans set to return to sporting stadia from May 17, it is hoped that the occasions will generate some much-needed revenue for both clubs.

More details will be released in due course but speaking on Twitter Metcalfe said: "I'm looking forward to it. I've missed competitive football and although it’s a friendly it won’t be played as one. But for sure a beer will be shared afterwards.

"Credit to Ryan for coming up with the idea. Hopefully everyone can get behind it and we can make it two big afternoons."

Thompson replied: "Blood and thunder but friendship and beers after. Anything to help the Colney clubs in hard times."

Colney Heath meanwhile opened their competitive season on Saturday with a 2-0 win at Leverstock Green in the Spartan South Midlands League Spring Cup.

George Devine scored both goals, one in each half, as the Magpies made short work of the lacklustre and combative hosts.

The first arrived on 38 minutes, Jack Woods finding Devine out on the right and he instantly cut in and struck a brilliant low strike into the far corner via the foot of the post.

Both Woods and Devine had chances blocked and cleared by ex-Magpie Mickey Shuttlewood while Martin Standen had a header cleared off the line by Michael Gabblah.

Harry Shepherd also sent a cross-shot just over the top before Devine grabbed a deserved second for Heath.

It was Shepherd who got the assist for this one, threaded the ball through to the striker who calmly lifted it over the keeper and into the net.

Colney are back at the Recreation Ground on Saturday for their second game, a behind-closed-doors clash with London Lions.