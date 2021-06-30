‘Saints in the City’ and Oaklands College partner up for SEN Skills Day

Published: 10:35 AM June 30, 2021

Nearly 100 Oaklands College students with special educational needs took part in a football skills and sports day with St Albans City Youth FC. - Credit: St Albans City Youth FC

Nearly 100 Oaklands College students with special educational needs took part in a football skills and sports day with community coaches from St Albans City Youth FC.

Students attending the Springfield and Pathway Courses took part in the event under the ‘Saints in the City’ Partnership with St Albans City FC.

The event was the brainchild of City Youth inclusive section co-ordinator, Tracy Light, who explained: “We are passionate about inclusive sport and giving all young people the opportunity to get involved and take part and we were all really happy to see how everyone enjoyed the sessions.

"Our inclusive football section at City Youth is continuing to grow and we hope that some of the students we met on the day will join our regular inclusive football sessions.”

The event was organised by St Albans City Youth FC football development manager Charlie Boswell in partnership with Kirsty Armstrong, tackling inactivity project lead at Oaklands College.

You may also want to watch:

The sessions involved a carousel of different sports-based activities that were tailored to the specific needs of the participants.

Nearly 100 Oaklands College students with special educational needs took part in a football skills and sports day with St Albans City Youth FC. - Credit: St Albans City Youth FC

Kirsty commented, “‘Saints in the City’ delivered a brilliant set of interactive skills activities that were inclusive for all disabilities. The City Youth coaches were truly outstanding and we look forward to continuing to build the relationship and working with SACYFC in the future. “

‘Saints in the City’ involves a range of community projects delivered by St Albans City Youth FC as the designated charity partner of St Albans City FC.

Nearly 100 Oaklands College students with special educational needs took part in a football skills and sports day with St Albans City Youth FC. - Credit: St Albans City Youth FC

The inclusive football projects are funded by the National League Trust, St Albans district council, Marshall VW, St Albans and the Peter Harrison Foundation.