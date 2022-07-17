News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

British Summer Championship looms for five City of St Albans swimmers

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:28 AM July 17, 2022
Tigerlily Donald, Daniel Holliss, Nathanial Mapley, Kieran Birkett and Hannah Brooke of City of St Albans Swimming Club.

Tigerlily Donald, Daniel Holliss, Nathanial Mapley, Kieran Birkett and Hannah Brooke of City of St Albans Swimming Club. - Credit: COSTA SWIMMING

Five City of St Albans swimmers are in buoyant mood ahead of the British Summer Championships.

The quintet - Hannah Brooke, Tigerlily Donald, Kieran Birkett and current Swim England east regional champions Daniel Holliss (100m/200m breaststroke) and Nathanial Mapley (50m backstroke) - will head to Ponds Forge in Sheffield for the seven day event, starting on Friday.

The senior coaching team of Mike Cole and Paul Wollaston said: "The group are feeling well prepared and confident heading into this years British Summer Championships.

"They have all had a very solid few months of training and competing which is always impressive when most have the additional pressures of taking their GCSE’s or A-levels.

"A few have also been able to learn from their experiences from competing in the Winter British Championships in December and the Commonwealth qualifier in April so we are all looking forward to seeing where all our hard work can get us."

Club chairman Tony Dotchin said: "We are so happy for these young swimmers to have achieved as much as they have this season and I can only echo the sentiments of the coaching team."

The club is always open to new swimmers and anyone interested should email the club on trials@costaasc.org

