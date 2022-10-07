St Albans swimmers revel in county call-up

City of St Albans Swimming Club had six swimmers at the National County Championships. - Credit: ST ALBANS SWIMMING

The summer proved to be pretty fantastic for City of St Albans Swimming Club - and the autumn has begun in a similar vein.

The club's young stars shone at both the National and British Championships and six of them have just been in action for a 28-strong Hertfordshire squad, joining up with team-mates from Watford, Bishop Stortford, Stevenage, Potters Bar, Hatfield, Hoddesdon, Harpenden and Bushey.

For Kieran Birkett, Daniel Holliss, Nathanial Mapley and Hannah Brooke, the return to Ponds Forge in Sheffield for the National County Championships meant a return to the scene of their summer success.

In contrast, Judah Subba and Louis Robson who also made the journey north, were experiencing the remarkable atmosphere that is the County Championships for the very first time.

The CoStA contingent swam excellent races, either individually or as part of a relay team, and there were PBs in the 15-16 age group for Birkett (100m backstroke), Holliss (100m breaststroke) and Mapley (100m freestyle) as well as for Subba (100m breaststroke) in the 14-15 year category.

These efforts were matched by the rest of the county swimmers as Hertfordshire finished in a respectable mid-table position of 11th in Division Two.

For information on how to join CoStA, email trials@costaasc.org