Medals, fast times and great performances for St Albans swimmers at championships

City of St Albans Swimming Club enjoyed a fine time at the regional long course championships. - Credit: ST ALBANS SWIMMING

City of St Albans Swimming Club made one big splash with fantastic performances, medals and times at a regional championship.

The climax of the Swim England East Region Long Course Championships, held over two weekends at Norwich and Luton, saw CoSTa claim a total of medals, four of them gold.

Leading the gold rush was Daniel Holliss who came out on top in both the 100m and 200m breaststroke in the 16 years age group.

Nathanial Mapley managed gold in the 50m backstroke and both he and Holliss were part of the boys' 14/16yrs 4x100m individual medley relay team that got onto the top spot of the podium.

Alexander Kalverboer and Andrew Tembra completed the team, swimming the backstroke and freestyle legs.

The quartet also managed silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay while Mapley added a silver in the 100m backstroke.

Holliss was back to take bronze in the 50m breaststroke and the same colour medal was also claimed by Florence Crowley (16 years, 200m butterfly), William Loveman (17 years, 200m breaststroke) and Tigerlily Donald (14 years 50m butterfly).

Crowley also set a PB.

A spokesman for the club said: "The club's head coaches praised all the swimmers that took part in this year’s championships, adding that there were some outstanding swims throughout and although not everyone was able to final or medal this time, they are sure with the amount of dedication that all CoSta swimmers put into their training that it’s only a matter of time that they will be the ones holding the medals."

Anyone inspired to join the club should email info@costaasc.org or go to http://uk.teamunify.com/costa

CoSta does hold free taster session events throughout the year for children of school year groups 2, 3 and 4.

To book your child a free place please email preclub@costaasc.org