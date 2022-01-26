More harsh truths in the St Albans City dressing room as mistakes cost them at Chippenham

Michael Johnson believes St Albans City can re-find their form of earlier in the season. - Credit: DANNY LOO PHOTOGRAPHY

St Albans City players had another heart-to-heart meeting after a worrying defeat on the road.

The 3-1 reverse at Chippenham Town means that since the famous FA Cup win over Forest Green Rovers at the start of November, Saints have won just two of their nine National League South games, tumbling down the table and out of the play-offs.

And goalkeeper Michael Johnson revealed that, like the inquest held in the immediate aftermath of the FA Trophy loss to Isthmian League Cheshunt, the players had heard some harsh truths about their predicament.

He said: "It wasn't a 3-1 game but they outworked us and were streetwise. They put pressure on us at the back and we made mistakes.

"We didn’t do that to them and didn’t ask the enough questions, especially in behind.

"We have to go away and look at it.

"We’ve had a big chat in there and hopefully it has an effect going forward. There was some harsh, true words said which has been needed after our recent run.

"But we have to stick together.

"This is still the team that went 16 undefeated and got to the second round of the FA Cup by beating the top side in League Two.

"There is still a good team in there. This wasn’t our night."

Ian Allinson was not happy with the goals conceded away to Chippenham Town.

Ian Allinson was in total agreement about the score not being an accurate reflection of the game as a whole but pointed at the errors as being City's downfall.

The boss said: "It’s not a fair result but that’s football and we have to take it on the chin.

"We got into some fantastic areas in the first half and our delivery was poor or we didn’t get a cross in because we took too many touches.

"The football was there and the way we passed the ball was better but sometimes you have to go and grind out a result.

"We need to be better than that.

"I’m disappointed with the goals conceded and we have to look at that.

"The performance wasn’t poor, that’s probably the best we’ve played in the last three games in terms of how we kept the ball.

"But you can’t legislate for the mistakes we’ve made.

"Michael hasn’t had a save to make but he’s conceded three.

"Something is not right somewhere."