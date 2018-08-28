Chilly weather for St Albans Striders but some good performances too

St Albans Striders braved some bright but chilly weather at the third round of the Sunday Cross Country League at Stevenage. Picture: GRAHAM SMITH Archant

Chilly weather both home and abroad greeted runners from St Albans Striders but there was still some notable performances over the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Albans Striders braved some bright but chilly weather at the third round of the Sunday Cross Country League at Stevenage. Picture: GRAHAM SMITH St Albans Striders braved some bright but chilly weather at the third round of the Sunday Cross Country League at Stevenage. Picture: GRAHAM SMITH

Jack Brooks, Striders’ resident marathon celebrity, was responsible for one as he completed his 474th marathon in just under five hours.

Slightly further behind in terms of numbers but no less impressive was Clair Drage who ran her 25th race over the 26-mile distance in the SVN Festive Frolic near Dover.

And she too also completed this in just under five hours in similarly cold conditions.

The latest round of the Sunday Cross Country League took place in Stevenage with around 30 Striders taking part.

Paul Adams was the first of them home in third overall while Jen Conway was first home for the women.

St Albans Striders meet at Westminster Lodge running track on Tuesdays and Thursdays and are suitable for all abilities and speeds.

For more details go to www.stalbansstriders.com