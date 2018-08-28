Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chilly weather for St Albans Striders but some good performances too

PUBLISHED: 12:26 19 December 2018

St Albans Striders braved some bright but chilly weather at the third round of the Sunday Cross Country League at Stevenage. Picture: GRAHAM SMITH

St Albans Striders braved some bright but chilly weather at the third round of the Sunday Cross Country League at Stevenage. Picture: GRAHAM SMITH

Archant

Chilly weather both home and abroad greeted runners from St Albans Striders but there was still some notable performances over the weekend.

St Albans Striders braved some bright but chilly weather at the third round of the Sunday Cross Country League at Stevenage. Picture: GRAHAM SMITHSt Albans Striders braved some bright but chilly weather at the third round of the Sunday Cross Country League at Stevenage. Picture: GRAHAM SMITH

Jack Brooks, Striders’ resident marathon celebrity, was responsible for one as he completed his 474th marathon in just under five hours.

Slightly further behind in terms of numbers but no less impressive was Clair Drage who ran her 25th race over the 26-mile distance in the SVN Festive Frolic near Dover.

And she too also completed this in just under five hours in similarly cold conditions.

The latest round of the Sunday Cross Country League took place in Stevenage with around 30 Striders taking part.

Paul Adams was the first of them home in third overall while Jen Conway was first home for the women.

St Albans Striders meet at Westminster Lodge running track on Tuesdays and Thursdays and are suitable for all abilities and speeds.

For more details go to www.stalbansstriders.com

Most Read

Drug and firearms arrests in Harpenden

Noke Shot, Harpenden. Picture: Google.

Ex-St Albans scout master jailed for ‘sickening’ abuse of child

Paul Santon, of St Albans, has been jailed for 20 months for indecent assault on a child. Picture: Met Police.

Apartment blocks in Harpenden granted planning permission

2 Salisbury Avenue, where the Harpenden apartment blocks are going to be built. Picture: Google.

Court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Accident on High Street in Sandridge

High Street, Sandridge. Picture: Danny Loo.

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Chilly weather for St Albans Striders but some good performances too

St Albans Striders braved some bright but chilly weather at the third round of the Sunday Cross Country League at Stevenage. Picture: GRAHAM SMITH

Cottonmill crossing to stay open after St Albans residents’ campaign

Pictures from the Cottonmill crossing consultation meeting on Tuesday, September 12.

Celebrate the true meaning of Christmas in district’s churches

Why not visit one of the district's churches this Christmas?

Wheathampstead church puts up tree to remember lost loved ones at Christmas

The 'Missing You at Christmas' tree at St Helen's Church in Wheathampstead. Picture: Rob Milner

Battling Tabard ​have perfect start to the second half to thank for victory over Vees

Aaron Priscott score Tabard's last try in the win over Verulamians. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists