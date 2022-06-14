St Albans' Broom beats former Wimbledon quarter-finalist on way to main draw of Ilkley Trophy

Charles Broom of St Albans defeated Giles Simon at the ATP Challenger event in Ilkley. - Credit: GETTY IMAGES FOR THE LTA

Charles Broom reached the main draw of the LTA’s Ilkley Trophy having come through qualifying in style.

He went down 7-6 7-6 to another qualifier, Daniel Cox, in the round of 32 of the ATP Challenger event in West Yorkshire but it was his qualifying performances which stood out.

They included a 6-4 6-1 victory over former world number six Giles Simon, the Frenchman having made the quarter-final of Wimbledon in 2015.

Broom's final qualifying victory was a straight sets win over Jason Jung, the 24-year-old former St Albans School pupil winning 7-6 6-4 despite a wobble towards the end of the second set.

Broom said: "It was good overall. I played some of the big points really well, and that’s obviously what swung the match. I had spells where I played really well and spells where I thought he played a bit better.

"I was up in the second set and had a chance quite early, suddenly he found a bit of rhythm. I felt like I did well to steady the ship, keep my head a bit, and played a really good game at 5-4."

