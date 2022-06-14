News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
St Albans' Broom beats former Wimbledon quarter-finalist on way to main draw of Ilkley Trophy

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:51 PM June 14, 2022
Charles Broom of St Albans defeated Giles Simon at the ATP Challenger event in Ilkley.

Charles Broom of St Albans defeated Giles Simon at the ATP Challenger event in Ilkley. - Credit: GETTY IMAGES FOR THE LTA

Charles Broom reached the main draw of the LTA’s Ilkley Trophy having come through qualifying in style.

He went down 7-6 7-6 to another qualifier, Daniel Cox, in the round of 32 of the ATP Challenger event in West Yorkshire but it was his qualifying performances which stood out.

They included a 6-4 6-1 victory over former world number six Giles Simon, the Frenchman having made the quarter-final of Wimbledon in 2015.

Broom's final qualifying victory was a straight sets win over Jason Jung, the 24-year-old former St Albans School pupil winning 7-6 6-4 despite a wobble towards the end of the second set.

Broom said: "It was good overall. I played some of the big points really well, and that’s obviously what swung the match. I had spells where I played really well and spells where I thought he played a bit better. 

"I was up in the second set and had a chance quite early, suddenly he found a bit of rhythm. I felt like I did well to steady the ship, keep my head a bit, and played a really good game at 5-4."

For the latest action on the British summer grass court season, check out the LTA Website 

