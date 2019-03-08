Century parkrun sandwiched by 100-mile odyssey for intrepid Harpenden Arrows man

Ben Cullis, Ed Rhodes, Lyndon Hearn, Patrick McGuinness and Peter Thornton before the start of the Marlow Parkrun.

Some celebrate their 100th parkrun with balloons and cake - Harpenden Arrows,' Patrick McGuinness opted for something slightly different, however.

Peter Thornton, Ed Rhodes, Patrick McGuinness, Lyndon Hearn and Ben Cullis in front of the Sir Steve Redgrave statue in Higginson Park after the Marlow Parkrun.

He chose Marlow as the venue but decided to run the 50 miles there and back, as a sort of very extended warm-up and warm-down.

He said: "I wasn't quite fit enough to attempt a PB for my 100th so I came up with the 100-mile sandwich idea, and I was delighted that family and friends wanted share various parts of the day with me."

Together with Arrows team-mate Ed Rhodes, the dup left from Roundwood Halt on the Nickey Line at 11:30pm on Friday evening in order to arrive in time for the 9am start in Marlow.

They were joined along the route by three further Arrows, Lyndon Hearn, Ben Cullis and Peter Thornton to ensure a timely arrival.

Ed Rhodes and Patrick McGuinness shortly after arriving in Higginson Park, Marlow for the parkrun.

McGuinness clocked 22 minutes one second for the parkrun, 35th out of 206, but the quick run took its toll and he arrived back later than planned, but still inside the 24-hour mark for the 101.4 mile journey.