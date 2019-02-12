Advanced search

St Albans Centurions on the lookout for new players as junior section gets set to expand

PUBLISHED: 10:08 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:08 27 February 2019

Archant

The rugby union season may be moving into its final stages but the warmer weather is an indicator that rugby league is gearing up for its new season – one where St Albans Centurions hope to expand their junior section

The Toulmin Drive club had a big swell in numbers last year but limited resources meant they could only field U14s.

This year the club want to increase what is on offer and are hoping to have three teams from U14 to U16.

A open taster session is available on Saturday where qualified coaches will take players through their paces.

Cents’ Gary Tetlow said: “The boys love the dynamism and simplicity of rugby league and playing under the sun helps.

“We offer excellent coaching in a fun but challenging environment and being involved in a league format from April to July there is an opportunity to play a few competitive games.”

For more information call Gary on 07713 472 091 or email gptetlow@googlemail.com

