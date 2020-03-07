Advanced search

Former St Albans Centurion Jake McLoughlin signs for Doncaster

PUBLISHED: 06:24 08 March 2020

New Doncaster Rugby League signing Jake McLoughlin during his time with St Albans Centurions. Photo: DARRYL BROWN

New Doncaster Rugby League signing Jake McLoughlin during his time with St Albans Centurions. Photo: DARRYL BROWN

A move from St Albans Centurions into the professional game isn't a path usually followed but it is one that has taken Jake McLoughlin to Doncaster Rugby League Club.

The Australian has signed a deal with the League One outfit after impressing in a pre-season trail, playing in a friendly against Sheffield Eagles along the way.

The back rower was a regular with the Cents between 2016 and 2018 before moving to Yorkshire with his partner.

Tony Bottomley of the Toulmin Drive-based club said: "Jake was a well liked player when he came over from Australia. I remember he scored in the first game he ever played for us and kept up that level of commitment while he was with us.

"We are all pleased for him."

Doncaster head coach Richard Horne said: "Jake has been a big part of the group throughout our pre-season campaign and the lads have taken to him quickly. He showed us what he can do in the Sheffield

game and adds some competition for places in the pack.

"With plenty of games to come in the league and cup we will need everybody to put their hand up and perform well when selected."

