St Albans Centurions' grand masters enjoy battle with South London Silverbacks

St Albans Centurions' masters got to step out as the warm-up act prior to London Broncos game with St Helens.

They teamed up with players from Southampton Spitfires, Medway Dragons, Halcyon Masters and West Warriors to take on the South London Silverbacks at Ealing Trailfinders.

Once the rules of the masters' game were explained, with different laws depending on ages, 23 players took to the field, producing some decent runs in an entertaining match.

Ben Moralee, Phil Bignell, Mick O'Shea Mark from Watford and new recruit Danny Martindale represented the Centurions with the combined side wearing the side's 20th anniversary strip.

Former Centurion Glenn Tyreman was also involved.

St Albans' grassroots guru O'Shea side: "There were plenty of tries scored and lots of fun was had.

"Everyone stayed to watch the Broncos beat table toppers St Helens afterwards with Gary Tetlow, Steve Kenworthy and Gavin Willacy in the crowd also."