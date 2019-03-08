Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans Centurions' grand masters enjoy battle with South London Silverbacks

PUBLISHED: 06:20 24 July 2019

St Albans Centurions' masters teamed with others to take on the South London Silverbacks prior to London Broncos game against St Helens.

St Albans Centurions' masters teamed with others to take on the South London Silverbacks prior to London Broncos game against St Helens.

Archant

St Albans Centurions' masters got to step out as the warm-up act prior to London Broncos game with St Helens.

They teamed up with players from Southampton Spitfires, Medway Dragons, Halcyon Masters and West Warriors to take on the South London Silverbacks at Ealing Trailfinders.

Once the rules of the masters' game were explained, with different laws depending on ages, 23 players took to the field, producing some decent runs in an entertaining match.

Ben Moralee, Phil Bignell, Mick O'Shea Mark from Watford and new recruit Danny Martindale represented the Centurions with the combined side wearing the side's 20th anniversary strip.

Former Centurion Glenn Tyreman was also involved.

St Albans' grassroots guru O'Shea side: "There were plenty of tries scored and lots of fun was had.

"Everyone stayed to watch the Broncos beat table toppers St Helens afterwards with Gary Tetlow, Steve Kenworthy and Gavin Willacy in the crowd also."

Most Read

Suspected landmine found in London Colney

Police have cordoned off an area of London Colney due to a suspected landmine. Picture: Archant

Police called to Verulamium Park following reports of a man wielding an axe

Police were called to Verulamium Park last night after receiving reports of a man with an axe.

Jack Wills closed due to alleged financial problem

Jack Wills in St Albans has a legal notice stuck to the door saying that the rent has not been paid and the landlord is taking back the property.

Harpenden drivers warned of ‘significant delays’ for Katherine Warington School roadworks

There will be traffic lights near the new Katherine Warington School junction. Picture: Google Maps

Property Spotlight: A unique family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

Octagon House, Marshalswick Lane, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Most Read

Suspected landmine found in London Colney

Police have cordoned off an area of London Colney due to a suspected landmine. Picture: Archant

Police called to Verulamium Park following reports of a man wielding an axe

Police were called to Verulamium Park last night after receiving reports of a man with an axe.

Jack Wills closed due to alleged financial problem

Jack Wills in St Albans has a legal notice stuck to the door saying that the rent has not been paid and the landlord is taking back the property.

Harpenden drivers warned of ‘significant delays’ for Katherine Warington School roadworks

There will be traffic lights near the new Katherine Warington School junction. Picture: Google Maps

Property Spotlight: A unique family home close to outstanding St Albans schools

Octagon House, Marshalswick Lane, St Albans. Picture: Cassidy & Tate

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans Centurions’ grand masters enjoy battle with South London Silverbacks

St Albans Centurions' masters teamed with others to take on the South London Silverbacks prior to London Broncos game against St Helens.

Suspected landmine found in London Colney

Police have cordoned off an area of London Colney due to a suspected landmine. Picture: Archant

St Albans businesses lose hundreds of pounds in city centre water cut

There was a water cut in AL1 today. Picture: Getty Images/MIXA

Heatwave hits St Albans - what can you do to stay safe in the sun?

St Albans in the sunshine - the district is bracing itself for a heatwave this week.

St Albans and Harpenden MPs welcome Boris Johnson as Prime Minister

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami and St Albans MP Anne Main have welcomed Boris Johnson as Prime Minister. Photo: Chris McAndrew.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists