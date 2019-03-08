Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Play-off defeat to Roosters brings curtain down on a decent season for Centurions

PUBLISHED: 13:51 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:51 06 August 2019

Scott Clewlow bagged two tries for St Albans Centurions in their play-off defeat to St Ives. Picture: DARRYL BROWN

Scott Clewlow bagged two tries for St Albans Centurions in their play-off defeat to St Ives. Picture: DARRYL BROWN

Archant

St Albans Centurions' season ended with a spirited display at St Ives Roosters and player-coach Simba Mupamhanga was taking the positives from a year which saw the club end a nine-year wait for silverware.

Their East League Cup win over Brentwood Eels was achieved in dramatic finish with a titanic finish to the game and for a brief moment in the 50-36 play-off loss to the Roosters, there was hope history could repeat itself.

The coach though accepted the hosts were the better team once again, having beaten the Cents twice already this season, but feels the building blocks are in place for a better year again next time around.

He said: "St Ives are a quality outfit who've shown us the levels we have to get to next year.

"This season has been a bit stop-and-start but we've demonstrated we've got the heart and the hunger to compete with anyone.

"The Cup success is something we'll build on and with so many youngsters in the squad, the future's looking bright."

The joy of the cup final seemed a long way off when the Cambridgeshire outfit crossed the line for a converted try after just 90 seconds.

Ten minutes later they scored again before Sam Beton restored a little bit of order.

It didn't last long. The best team in the league scored four more tries before the break in a blistering spell of quality rugby league.

However, even amidst the onslaught, St Albans refused to let their heads go down.

The magnificent Scott Clewlow grabbed two tries of his own in the first half, the second converted by William Hagerty, to leave Cents trailing 36-14 at the break.

Any comeback appeared over when St Ives scored early in the second half but they resurrected themselves when Joe Shaw and Peter Strain touched down in impressive style, Dominic Hearne converting the latter.

And the Cents tried everything they could to wrestle away the initiative.

A breakaway from the home team saw them extend their lead again, only for Hagerty and Callum Ralph to score converted efforts.

It put St Albans within 10 points with five minutes to go but a try just before the final whistle finished things off.

Most Read

St Albans teenager lands first lead role in feature film

St Albans' Ilirian Bushi to star in feature film Cardboard Fort. Picture: Jason G, Child Portrait Photography

St Albans beauty salon till stolen in front of staff

Thieves made off with the till from St Albans salon The Salon Collection in The Maltings this afternoon.

St Albans girl crowned Miss Junior Teen Hertfordshire

Megan Gibbon has won the title of Miss Junior Teen Hertfordshire and a place in the grand final of Miss Junior Teen Great Britain 2019. Picture: Anna Shaw

Flamstead man, 64, charged with Christine Ford murder

Brian Coote, 64, from Flamstead, has been charged with murder following the death of Christine Ford last Saturday. Picture: Herts police/Laura Bill

Man shoves pram with child inside in alleged anti-Semitic assault in St Albans

A baby in a pram was shoved in a racially aggravated assault in St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

St Albans teenager lands first lead role in feature film

St Albans' Ilirian Bushi to star in feature film Cardboard Fort. Picture: Jason G, Child Portrait Photography

St Albans beauty salon till stolen in front of staff

Thieves made off with the till from St Albans salon The Salon Collection in The Maltings this afternoon.

St Albans girl crowned Miss Junior Teen Hertfordshire

Megan Gibbon has won the title of Miss Junior Teen Hertfordshire and a place in the grand final of Miss Junior Teen Great Britain 2019. Picture: Anna Shaw

Flamstead man, 64, charged with Christine Ford murder

Brian Coote, 64, from Flamstead, has been charged with murder following the death of Christine Ford last Saturday. Picture: Herts police/Laura Bill

Man shoves pram with child inside in alleged anti-Semitic assault in St Albans

A baby in a pram was shoved in a racially aggravated assault in St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Play-off defeat to Roosters brings curtain down on a decent season for Centurions

Scott Clewlow bagged two tries for St Albans Centurions in their play-off defeat to St Ives. Picture: DARRYL BROWN

St Albans man jailed for two years for domestic abuse

Thomas Goodwin, 33, from St Albans has been jailed for domestic abuse. Picture: ARCHANT

St Albans Striders flood the field at the St Albans 10K

St Albans Striders' Jamie Sinclair at the St Albans 10K. Picture: TONY BARR

We’ll do it our way says James Kaloczi as St Albans City head to Dartford

St Albans City's James Kaloczi. Picture: TGS PHOTO

Flamstead Scarecrow Festival cancelled in the wake of murder investigation

Visitors to the Flamstead Scarecrow Festival 2018. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists