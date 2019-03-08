Advanced search

St Albans Centurions offering international caps for any interested players on big day of rugby league in London

PUBLISHED: 11:43 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:51 28 March 2019

St Albans Centurions masters are on the lookout for players ahead of a huge day of rugby league in London.

St Albans Centurions are on the lookout for players to take part in a warm-up game for two huge games of rugby league.

Mick O’Shea from the club has been approached to help fill a Rest of the World side set to take on South London Silverbacks on Saturday, April 6, at London Skolars’ New River Stadium.

That game starts at 11am and is followed by the Skolars match against Workington Town in Betfred League One and then Toronto Wolfpack versus Sheffield Eagles, which is a Betfred Championship clash.

O’Shea said: “I only need 13, and as I am one of that number we only really need 12.

“And as we will be the Rest of the World XIII you get an international cap just for playing.

“Anyone who fancies a social run out should get in contact with me.”

For those interested, either email Mick on muckyshoe@hotmail.com or ring 07989 898 842.

