Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Delight for Centurions as frantic cup success ends long wait for silverware

PUBLISHED: 06:15 25 July 2019

The squad and staff from St Albans Centurions celebrate their 30-28 East League Cup win over Brentwood Eels. Picture: DARRYL BROWN

The squad and staff from St Albans Centurions celebrate their 30-28 East League Cup win over Brentwood Eels. Picture: DARRYL BROWN

Archant

St Albans Centurions grabbed their first piece of silverware in nine years thanks to a furious finish in the East League Cup final.

St Albans Centurions Kristian Naylor scores his second try in the 30-28 East League Cup win over Brentwood Eels. Picture: DARRYL BROWNSt Albans Centurions Kristian Naylor scores his second try in the 30-28 East League Cup win over Brentwood Eels. Picture: DARRYL BROWN

The Cents were trailing 28-20 with five minutes to go against Brentwood Eels and seemingly done and dusted.

But with the Essex side playing a man short following a piece of dissent, Kristian Naylor barged through a gap to reduce the gap to four.

And just two minutes later Steve Bucknall produced a towering up and under that was claimed perfectly by the leaping Conor Moore for the equalising try.

Dominic Hearne remained calm enough to land the conversion and give Cents the lead and despite one last charge by the Eels, the St Albans hung on for the victory.

Player-coach Simba Mupamhanga said: "I knew very early on that we had something special coming together this year.

"Even when we've been depleted by injuries, everyone in the squad who's pulled on the shirt has been committed to the cause.

"The atmosphere among the boys was electric and they thoroughly deserved to get their hands on some silverware."

The contest had looked anything but nail-biting after St Albans stormed into a 10-0 lead within the first five minutes.

On their very first attack man of the match Naylor bulldozed over in typical fashion and three minutes later Bucknall brushed aside two tacklers following some sublime play to bag a second.

Will Curtis slotted the kick but from then the Eels began to battle.

They pulled two back, with Scott Clewlow scoring in between for the Cents and Curtis kicking a second conversion, and added would finish the half with four tries, three of them converted, and a 22-16 lead.

Two minutes after the restart Josh Lawrence had closed the gap to just two points with a trademark try from close-in but five minutes after that, Brentwood's speedy youngsters added yet another converted try to put one hand on the cup.

At this point St Albans knew they had to up their game and they laid siege to the Eels' try line only to see wave after wave of attack repelled.

Kieran O'Shea had a try ruled out for a knock-on and both Godson Sadu and Alastair Luftig were pushed back into play after seemingly crossing the line.

But their persistence paid off in the dramatic finish.

Most Read

Suspected landmine found in London Colney

A suspected landmine was discovered in London Colney. Picture: John Andrews

Police called to Verulamium Park following reports of a man wielding an axe

Police were called to Verulamium Park last night after receiving reports of a man with an axe.

Jack Wills closed due to alleged financial problem

Jack Wills in St Albans has a legal notice stuck to the door saying that the rent has not been paid and the landlord is taking back the property.

Firefighters rush to flat blaze in St Albans

The scene of the fire on Hawkshill, off Dellfield. Picture: Liam Taylor

Picture: Storm erupts over St Albans district in heatwave

The thunder and lightning storm over the M1 near Redbourn. Picture: Rob Ellingham

Most Read

Suspected landmine found in London Colney

A suspected landmine was discovered in London Colney. Picture: John Andrews

Police called to Verulamium Park following reports of a man wielding an axe

Police were called to Verulamium Park last night after receiving reports of a man with an axe.

Jack Wills closed due to alleged financial problem

Jack Wills in St Albans has a legal notice stuck to the door saying that the rent has not been paid and the landlord is taking back the property.

Firefighters rush to flat blaze in St Albans

The scene of the fire on Hawkshill, off Dellfield. Picture: Liam Taylor

Picture: Storm erupts over St Albans district in heatwave

The thunder and lightning storm over the M1 near Redbourn. Picture: Rob Ellingham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Delight for Centurions as frantic cup success ends long wait for silverware

The squad and staff from St Albans Centurions celebrate their 30-28 East League Cup win over Brentwood Eels. Picture: DARRYL BROWN

St Albans City chief still confident of getting new stadium to benefit whole of the city

St Albans City's proposed Noke Lane Community Stadium looks to be dead in the water. Picture: SACFC

Have you seen this missing Ware teenager with links to St Albans?

The teenager has gone missing from Ware and may be connected to St Albans.

CCTV appeal after bag stolen from 13-year-old boy in Wheathampstead

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a boy had his bag stolen in Wheathampstead. Picture: Herts police

New-look Harpenden Town progressing to next stage of pre-season campaign

Harpenden Town's new manager Martin Standen seen in action for Colney Heath. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists