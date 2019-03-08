International and represenative honours in a busy off-season for St Albans Centurions

The season may have ended on a high note with a third place finish in the East League as well as silverware in the shape of the East League Cup but for some St Albans Centurions players, that was just the beginning.

Godson Ssado, Len McMain and Peter Strain of St Albans Centurions at the London 9s. Godson Ssado, Len McMain and Peter Strain of St Albans Centurions at the London 9s.

Prop-forward Kristian Naylor has been selected to play for the England Lionhearts, a squad selected from players in the amateur Rugby League Conference, for the annual Amateur Four Nations tournament.

That will see him play against Wales, Scotland Bravehearts and Ireland Wolfhounds.

He has also been named in the East League representative team, alongside Cents team-mate and fellow forward Joe Baker, for the end of season inter regional play-offs.

They will play teams from cross the eight regional leagues including the North West League, the North East League, the Midlands League and the South West.

Two other Centurions, Godson Ssado and Peter Wampamba Strain, have already had their representative honours when they turned out for West Africa United and Africa United Lions respectively at the biggest nine-a-side rugby league festival in the world, The London 9s.

Ssado has also made it to the Nigerian Rugby League train-on squad for future internationals.

And the international honours continued with club physio Len McMain who took on the same role for Serbia in a match against Canada as well as lending his expertise and support to Red Star Belgrade's rugby league club.

Back home there have been a few changes with the running of the Toulmin Drive-based club as well.

Chairman Andy Lake and club secretary Tony Bottomley are both standing down and will be replaced by Callum Porter and Alex Powdrell respectively, both having come through the junior teams.

Committee member Brian Parker said: "While we will really miss Andy and Tony and all the work they have put into the club over the years, we are also looking forward to a great 2020 season with these two young men in the driving seat, bringing new ideas and a fresh outlook to the club."