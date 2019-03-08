Alfie Aldridge leads the way as Verulam Reallymoving enjoy visits to the podium in the Central Cyclo-cross League
PUBLISHED: 08:43 08 October 2019
Archant
The latest round of cyclo-cross action from the Central League took Verulam Reallymoving riders to Kettering - where they tasted plenty of success.
Alfie Aldridge was the big winner in the juniors' race at Prologis Park.
A regular on the top step of the podium while racing as an U16 last year, this was his first victory at the higher age group and came after he rode over the final hurdles without dismounting, beating Joel Corbishley of Velobants and Team MK's Mayson Connor.
Joining him on visits to the podium was Liz McKie and John Jones, both taking third in the V50 races for women and men.
Round five of the league takes place at Stanborough Park in Welwyn Garden City.
Meanwhile on the road Alastair Roberts was back in action for the first time since a nasty crash at the start of the season and he was more than satisfied to finish in the top 20 along with team-mate Toby Hunt in the Shutt Ridley Road Race in Oxfordshire.