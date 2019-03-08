Advanced search

Alfie Aldridge leads the way as Verulam Reallymoving enjoy visits to the podium in the Central Cyclo-cross League

PUBLISHED: 08:43 08 October 2019

Verulam Reallymoving's Alfie Aldridge on the top step of the podium at the Central Cyclo-cross League meeting in Kettering. Picture: KEITH PERRY

Verulam Reallymoving's Alfie Aldridge on the top step of the podium at the Central Cyclo-cross League meeting in Kettering. Picture: KEITH PERRY

The latest round of cyclo-cross action from the Central League took Verulam Reallymoving riders to Kettering - where they tasted plenty of success.

Verulam Reallymoving's Alfie Aldridge in action at the Central Cyclo-cross League meeting in Kettering. Picture: KEITH PERRYVerulam Reallymoving's Alfie Aldridge in action at the Central Cyclo-cross League meeting in Kettering. Picture: KEITH PERRY

Alfie Aldridge was the big winner in the juniors' race at Prologis Park.

Verulam Reallymoving's Liz McKie on the podium at the Central Cyclo-cross League meeting in Kettering. Picture: KEITH PERRYVerulam Reallymoving's Liz McKie on the podium at the Central Cyclo-cross League meeting in Kettering. Picture: KEITH PERRY

A regular on the top step of the podium while racing as an U16 last year, this was his first victory at the higher age group and came after he rode over the final hurdles without dismounting, beating Joel Corbishley of Velobants and Team MK's Mayson Connor.

Verulam Reallymoving's John Jones on the podium at the Central Cyclo-cross League meeting in Kettering. Picture: KEITH PERRYVerulam Reallymoving's John Jones on the podium at the Central Cyclo-cross League meeting in Kettering. Picture: KEITH PERRY

Joining him on visits to the podium was Liz McKie and John Jones, both taking third in the V50 races for women and men.

Round five of the league takes place at Stanborough Park in Welwyn Garden City.

Meanwhile on the road Alastair Roberts was back in action for the first time since a nasty crash at the start of the season and he was more than satisfied to finish in the top 20 along with team-mate Toby Hunt in the Shutt Ridley Road Race in Oxfordshire.

