No mystery says boss as shot-shy Saints suffer first league loss on the road

Match reaction

St Albans City drew another blank as they lost away to Braintree Town in National League South. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

Ian Allinson again bemoaned the lack of a cutting edge as St Albans City lost their first National League South game away from home at Braintree Town.

A goal two minutes into the second half following a Tafari Moore error cost them dearly and gave the Irons a 1-0 win, dropping them to 15th.

But this was the fifth time in those nine matches that Saints have failed to hit the target and while defensively they have come on leaps and bounds, no team has managed more than one goal in the league against them, it is the final third where the problems lie.

Allinson said: "Usually you should feel despondent after a defeat but I thought our performance was outstanding.

"We have had to cope with the physical side of their game and we had to cope with the long balls.

"We did all that and we played some unbelievable football, especially in the second half, but we’ve been undone by one mistake.

"That was the only shot they’ve had on goal.

"[Being better defensively was] something we were aware of last year and it is something we have put right but we have to improve in the final third.

"We’re just not finishing teams off. We haven’t made their keeper work hard enough.

"That’s the difference between winning and losing games."

Shaun Jeffers has only scored in one game this season since his lucrative contract extension. - Credit: JIM STANDEN

And the City boss says the reasons for the lack of goals is fairly obvious.

"I don’t think it is a mystery," he said. "Zane Banton was outstanding for us. He dictated a lot of the stuff we did but he had three opportunities to score and two of those he failed to get a shot away.

"He was looking for the perfect shot.

"There’s a lot of stuff we’re working on in training and people are getting the opportunities but they need to work harder in and around the box.

"We spoke about being on the front foot when the ball comes into the box but we looked static again.

"It’s an area to be concerned with.

"We have to turn our season around quickly because these defeats are hurting us.

"Our performances aren’t poor but we have to turn our play into goals and it has been like that for a period of time."