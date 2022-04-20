News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Bowlers of all ages and abilities geared up for 2022 season

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:10 AM April 20, 2022
Councillor Helen Campbell with disabled bowler Mike Cowell who will be one of the beneficiaries of the councillor's support.

- Credit: TOWNSEND BOWLS CLUB

Townsend Bowls Club are hoping that help from a St Albans councillor will be of huge benefit to disabled bowlers.

Helen Campbell was the guest at the Waverley Road club as she helped open the green for the new season.

She has also agreed to support Townsend's application for an electric wheelchair which the club say will enhance the enjoyment of less mobile bowlers.

Councillor Helen Campbell (right) with Townsend Bowls Club president Bob Padget.

- Credit: TOWNSEND BOWLS CLUB

The traditional opening day game was played between teams captained by president Bob Padget and skipper Brian English with the presidential troops pulling away in the second half to win 123-78.

Top rink was Anne-Marie Stuart-Reid, Dave Ricketts and Alan Charran.

After there was a presentation for Janet Metcalfe to celebrate her 25 years as a Townsend bowler.

Jack Blissett raises the flag at Harpenden Bowling Club to honour his 90th birthday and the start of the 2022 season.

- Credit: HARPENDEN BOWLS

Harpenden also opened their season with a clash involving teams picked by the president and captain.

In total 48 members enjoyed blowing away the cobwebs with Gordon Burrow, the president, leading his squad to a convincing win.

He would have normally raised the club flag to symbolise the opening of the green but he gave that honour to club stalwart Jack Blissett who was celebrating his 90th birthday.

But set against some great Easter Monday weather, the day was a triumph for green-keeper Keith Davison and his helpers who have worked hard over the winter months to produce a perfect, level surface, ready for the rest of the season.

