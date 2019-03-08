Bowls round-up: Harpenden flying high in county cups

Harpenden Bowls Club's successful ladies four team: Becky Maynard, Sue Bard-Bodek, Pat Hilson, Sue Maynard. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL Archant

Harpenden Bowls Club may not yet have laid out their plans for world domination but they have the County Men's Singles (South) well in hand.

Of the 12 players still remaining, nine of them belong to the Spenser Road club.

The nine players involved are: J Dobinson, Nick Muir, Neil Sharp, J Williams, A Redford, S Maynard, J Osborn, N Roberts and Tom Muir.

Three Harpenden teams have also reached the county finals.

Jenny Redford, Pat Hilson and Sue Bard-Bodek will contest the Ladies Triples, with the last two also part of the Ladies Fours' side along with Becky and Sue Maynard.

Neil Sharp, Nick Muir and Tom Muir are in the Men's Triples.

A ladies' side took to the green against the District president's select team, this year led by Leslie Tutt.

The match saw a win for the SADLBA team.

One week earlier had seen Harpenden fall to a narrow 63-61 defeat against Baldock.

n Townsend Bowls Club saw a number of successes this week with one in a county cup stealing the show.

Alan Charran and Peter Armstrong are through to the third round of the County Pairs South after a 21-5 win over opposition from Oakhill.

They will now face a duo from Harperbury.

Charran was also part of the team that picked up four points in the County League with a 42-28 victory over North Mymms.

He was part of the top rink alongside Mike Doherty, Les Perkins and Peter Thomson as they won by 20 shots to 10.

The Cavaliers, Townsend's midweek team, were in action against both St Albans and Datchworth.

And the two matches brought two wins, with the first against the Clarence Park-based club being 89-68 in shots and 3-2 in rinks.

The top rink in this game was Ian Forster, Alan Tucker and Bob Lawrie while the top rink in the 71-43 over Datchworth comprised Fred Mulberry, Jane Dixon and Brian English.

n Batchwood Bowls Club broadened their horizons and headed to the seaside for an enjoyable touring game.

The visit took to them to Clacton-on-Sea and their green, situated just across the road from the sea front.

It gave those who arrived early to stretch their legs along the prom and the sea air certainly seemed to agree with them as they returned from their mixed triples contest with a 77-67 win.

The top rink was Paul Flowers. Kate Horner and Carol Connaughton, in her first match with the club, who won 20-9.

Back home, Batchwood's ladies entertained Harpenden until rain forced an early cancellation after 12 ends with the visitors 14-12 ahead.

The men meanwhile did get to a finish away to Potten End with an 83-54 success in an exciting contest.

The top rink was Ian Simons, Terry Flitton and Gordon Turner.

And a mixed triples game at Kings Langley saw Batchwood win 65-56.