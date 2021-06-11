Bowls round-up: Townsend duo celebrate big win in County Pairs

Published: 6:30 AM June 11, 2021

There was a good win for Townsend Bowls Club in the County Pairs competition. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Townsend Bowls Club pair Alan Charran and Matt Pope are celebrating after reaching the county semi-finals.

They beat Bishop's Stortford 21-6 but Jane Dixon's run in the County Singles came to an end against opposition from Royston.

She had better luck when she teamed with Charron, Rena Williamson and Peter Thomson in the second round of the district's Stockman-Winser mixed fours. Townsend won through against Potters Bar 22-11.

They beat Harpenden 42-19 in the London & Southern Counties Shield while there was a very impressive debut for Brian Pigott in a friendly win over Redbourn.

St Albans meanwhile had ups and downs in district and county competitions.

Bob Pomeroy and J Harvey lost 30-6 in the District Men's Pairs but John Bartlett and Steve Wilson had better luck beating North Mymms 19-6.

Sue Fogerty and Alison Thomas went through in the County Pairs but Phil MacArthur lost 21-15 in the district's Champion of Champions singles event to Mike Poole of Welwyn & District.

A quiet week at Batchwood saw the men win a friendly against Hemel Hempstead 66-44 with Jim Gibb, Len Pearce and Charlie Bowie the top rink.