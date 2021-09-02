Townsend win Bob Vise Trophy while Harpenden enjoy national progression
- Credit: TOWNSEND BC
There was plenty of joy for the bowlers of both Harpenden and Townsend as they both claimed significant results.
Townsend returned from North Mymms with a new piece of silverware, having beaten Potters Bar in the final of the Bob Vise Trophy.
The match up consisted of four rinks containing singles, pairs, triples and fours.
Bob Thomson won the singles comfortably but the pair of Bob Lawrie and Mike Doherty went down 27-12.
And when the triples was drawn, Peter Waller, Gordon Williamson and Alan Charran being held 16-16, it came down to the outcome of the fours.
That was all tied with two ends to go and the penultimate end looked to be heading the way of Bar.
But the quartet of Bob Padget, Mike Cowell, Roger Potter and Matt Pope rescued the potential three-shot loss and went on to win the replayed end, before Potter's magical draw secured the trophy.
Harpenden meanwhile had a first as the quartet of Neil Sharp, John Osborn, Nick Muir and Tom Muir won through three rounds at the Bowls England National Championships to reach the quarter-finals.
But after victories over Yorkshire, Wiltshire and Oxfordshire, they were eventually knocked out by the reigning champions from Buckinghamshire, losing 16-10.
The Gerrards Cross team eventually lost in the final to Workington of Cumbria.
Harpenden's men enjoyed progression in three competitions with conclusive victories.
The won 77-42 away to Welwyn & District with the top rink that of Rob Newby, John Favell and Jack Blissett.
It was a closer match in a five-rink triples at St Albans where they won 85-77.
They also secured maximum points in their final County League match at Clarence Park, beating the hosts 62-18 with John Williams, David Brooks, Tony Redford and John Osborn the top rink.
The ladies also had a good week by beating Hemel Hempstead and reaching the Double Rink District final where they will play Welwyn & District.
Back at Townsend, there was a third meeting of the year against St Albans with the 90-62 win for Townsend completing the set, following a draw and a Saints win.
Three of the five rinks were won with three new bowlers getting among the success.