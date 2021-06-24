Bowls round-up: Superb comeback win for Townsend plus victories for Townsend too
- Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA
Townsend's men produced a stunning comeback to reach the last 16 of the County Fours,.
Mike Doherty, Bob Lawrie, Peter Thomson and Alan Charran found themselves in trouble at the halfway stage of their game at Welwyn & District, trailing 9-1.
It could have been considerably worse too with accuracy deserting the Townsend quartet but the eighth end saw a five-shot swing back to the visitors who then outscored their hosts to claim a 15-12 win.
They will play Royston in the next round.
Townsend also won 72-60 at Shire Park, the top rink that of Alan Tucker, Jean Marriott and Mike Cowell.
Batchwood had a couple of decent victories too.
The men beat Berkhamsted 49-24 in the Watford Vets League while Brian Parkes advanced in the County Unbadged Singles with a 21-17 success over Roy Avery of Welwyn Garden City.
Lesley Tutt is also through to the semi-final of the Two Wood Singles after a 19-14 victory over Alison Hall of Hatfield.
The semis will be played at Welwyn & District on July 21.