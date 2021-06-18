News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Bowls round-up: Townsend's busy week includes one game by royal appointment

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 6:00 AM June 18, 2021   
Townsend had another busy week of bowling at both individual and club level - including a game by royal appointment.

One of the highlights of their centenary season was a match at Windsor against the Royal Household, who enjoyed it so much they asked for a return fixture.

The match was played in brilliant sunshine and the day deemed a great success by all.

The result was secondary to the occasion but the record books show Townsend winning three rinks to one.

In the county pairs, Alan Charran and Matt Pope lost by a shot to Buntingford in the semi-final but Charron, together with Mike Doherty  Bob Lawrie, and Peter Thomson did win in the county fours by the same margin against Welwyn Garden City.

Townsend also beat North Mymms in the County League.

Batchwood meanwhile won a mixed game at Harperbury 72-50, the top rink that of John Bell, Beryl Birch and George Tutt, while the team of Jackie Bell,  Lesley Tutt and Marilyn Grover also beat Potters Bar in a district triples.

