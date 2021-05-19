News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
County and district competitions bring success for bowls clubs

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:57 PM May 19, 2021   
Harpenden players Trevor Tharby, John Osborne and John Williams in action

Harpenden players Trevor Tharby, John Osborne and John Williams in action. - Credit: HARPENDEN BC

Harpenden Bowling Club have had a good start to the competitive season after the long break.

Five friendlies have brought three wins and there has been progression in the county and district competitions too.

There is still six Harpenden pairs standing in the county competition out of the 16 to make it beyond round two.

Townsend meanwhile have Alan Charron through in the county singles while Peter Thomson has moved on in the Champion of Champions competition.

In the St Albans & District events Jane Dixon and Rena Williamson won through in the first two rounds of the pairs while the former was also successful in the singles.

Batchwood have Lesley Tutt and Jackie Bell through in the county pairs as are Ian Simons and George Tutt in the men's edition.

Charlie Bowe and Len Pearce are still flying high in the district pairs.

St Albans Bowling Club meanwhile have the first of their open days on Sunday, between 10am and 1pm, with the second on May 29.

Everyone is more than welcome to turn up and give the sport a go, no prior notice is required, and theor Clarence Park clubhouse will be open for refreshments.

