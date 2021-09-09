Harpenden claim victory in the Maynard Cup after tense battle with neighbours
- Credit: HARPENDEN BOWLING CLUB
Harpenden claimed the Maynard Cup for the third year in succession - although they needed to survive a nerve-jangling semi-final against Townsend.
The trophy is for the winners of the Herts County Club League and the Spenser Road-based bowling club took the honour with a relatively straight-forward success over Welwyn Garden City.
The game in the last four against Townsend though was anything but comfortable.
The Townsend quartet of Mike Doherty, Bob Padget, Roger Potter and Peter Thomson had come from behind to lose 22-21.
But in the other rink, Bob Lawrie, Mike Cowell, Gordon Williamson and Alan Charran held a 16-14 lead going into the final wood, and a one-shot advantage overall.
However, Harpenden skip John Osborn trailed the jack to tie the game and take the match to an extra end.
That was decided in the final four woods with Harpenden's penultimate delivery proving decisive.
Most Read
- 1 Councillor faces formal complaint over Facebook 'fatty' slurs
- 2 14 flats planned for St Albans city centre site
- 3 Headteacher gets five star feedback as pupils return after holidays
- 4 Tributes paid to St Albans Alderman Agnes Hill
- 5 Councillors threatening to quit committee say they are being 'muzzled' over alleged fraud
- 6 Old Albanian game overshadowed by death of Henley Hawks player
- 7 St Albans Charter Market: Stalls vs gazebos to be debated by cross-party group
- 8 Obituary: Grange Calveley, the Roobarb and Custard creator from St Albans
- 9 Further questions raised over accuracy of Charter Market consultation
- 10 Would you like a new skate park in St Albans?
Harpenden's squad also contained Roy Polley, Brian Moores, Kevin Brazier, Neil Sharp, Tony Redford, Simon Burgess, John Williams, David Brooks and Woodie Donnaghue.
The veteran men of Batchwood enjoyed a good win at home to Garston in the league.
The two triples brought the hosts a 36-14 success while a mixed team also beat Hertford Castle in a friendly by six shots.