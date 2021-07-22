Bowls round-up: District and county successes for clubs

Published: 3:30 PM July 22, 2021

Harpenden have continued their good form in the St Albans & District Bowls League with a couple of big wins.

They opened by beating North Mymms 65-54 before defeating Welwyn Garden City 79-44, the matches earning them 140 of a possible 160 points.

And they also have five teams through to the semi-finals of the county competitions, with one quartet guaranteed passage to the final as two of them come face to face.

Townsend were beaten in the semi-final of the County Club Championship by seven shots at Hatfield despite an 18-10 rink win for Ian Forster, Mike Cowell, Roger Potter and Peter Thomson.

They picked up maximum points in the District League against Hemel Hempstead while in the District Singles, Jane Dixon overcame a very significant obstacle in the shape of Oakhill's Sheila Bowler, winning on the final end.

In the The Townsend trio of Bob Lawrie, Potter and Thomson defeated Harperbury 31-5 in the District 2 Wood triples and Thomson was also in action in the District Singles, winning against Hemel Hempstead 21-13.

However, he did concede victory in the Champion of Champions Trophy, losing 21-16.

Batchwood meanwhile had wins for some of their ladies, men and vets teams.

They beat North Mymms 35-22 in the ladies triples with Marilyn Grover, Brenda Bennitt and Jackie Bell the top rink while the men's yellows beat Radlett 35-19 in the Watford Vets League with John Bell, Terry Flitton and George Tutt on top.

There was also a 60-45 friendly win over Welwyn & Ditrict with Jim Gibb, Gordon Turner and Mark Trembling starring.