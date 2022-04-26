Open day at Harpenden Bowling Club proves roaring success

Harpenden Bowling Club's Doug Rodger (left) greets another visitor at their come and try it day. - Credit: HARPENDEN BOWLS

Cloudy conditions was the only downside to a well attended open day at Harpenden Bowling Club.

The Come and Try Day saw Harpenden welcome a good number of visitors with a mixture of age groups.

All expressed surprise that the green was so near the centre of town and that it was the first time they had seen a green in close up.

Of this year’s intake, many had just moved to the town and were looking to exercise and make new friends with one visitor having just moved the day before.

All six rinks were used to give visitors a chance to try their hand with a considerable number signing up for coaching.

Townsend celebrated the start of the new midweek bowls season with a friendly game where Bob Padget's third year as club president was also marked.

Club competitions in the opening weeks have featured numerous new bowlers, many who only started playing last season and are now enjoying competitive bowling in a friendly atmosphere.

Anyone wanting to join them should call Clyde or Bernadette on 01727 852 361.

Batchwood's first mixed match of the season brought a 69-53 win over Redbourn.

Their top rink was Roger Cork, John Bell and Liz Schlatter.

St Albans' season began with the first bowl delivered by the mayor, Coun Edgar Hill and was followed by a friendly competition amongst club members which was won by Phil MacArthur, Rod Perks and Clare Orchard.

The club's newly-designed shirt was also on show for the first time.

A day later St Albans played Luton Town for the first time in seven years although they slipped to a 85-49 loss in the mixed triples fixture.

The best rink was that of Ted Salvidge, Brenda Pitkin and John Bartlett who managed a draw.