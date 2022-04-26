News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Open day at Harpenden Bowling Club proves roaring success

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 2:27 PM April 26, 2022
Harpenden Bowling Club's Doug Rodger (left) greets another visitor at their come and try it day.

Harpenden Bowling Club's Doug Rodger (left) greets another visitor at their come and try it day. - Credit: HARPENDEN BOWLS

Cloudy conditions was the only downside to a well attended open day at Harpenden Bowling Club.

The Come and Try Day saw Harpenden welcome a good number of visitors with a mixture of age groups.

All expressed surprise that the green was so near the centre of town and that it was the first time they had seen a green in close up.

Of this year’s intake, many had just moved to the town and were looking to exercise and make new friends with one visitor having just moved the day before.

All six rinks were used to give visitors a chance to try their hand with a considerable number signing up for coaching.

Townsend celebrated the start of the new midweek bowls season with a friendly game where Bob Padget's third year as club president was also marked.

Club competitions in the opening weeks have featured numerous new bowlers, many who only started playing last season and are now enjoying competitive bowling in a friendly atmosphere.

Most Read

  1. 1 Motorbike and van crashed on A405 North Orbital near St Albans
  2. 2 Respect My Sex campaigners arrive in St Albans
  3. 3 St George and St Albans come together for annual business celebration
  1. 4 Koi carp amongst fish worth £8k stolen from pond in Hertfordshire
  2. 5 Teenager and 41-year-old repeatedly stabbed man in his 30s
  3. 6 'Unforgettable' Ibiza Orchestra Experience is coming to Hertfordshire
  4. 7 9 of the best Hertfordshire restaurants for steak and chips
  5. 8 Man in his 50s killed in crash on A5183 in St Albans
  6. 9 Katy Brand's comedy drama 3Women is 'a very enjoyable evening’s entertainment'
  7. 10 Money stolen from backpack belonging to 'vulnerable' man in his 70s

Anyone wanting to join them should call Clyde or Bernadette on 01727 852 361. 

Batchwood's first mixed match of the season brought a 69-53 win over Redbourn.

Their top rink was Roger Cork, John Bell and Liz Schlatter.

St Albans' season began with the first bowl delivered by the mayor, Coun Edgar Hill and was followed by a friendly competition amongst club members which was won by Phil MacArthur, Rod Perks and Clare Orchard.

The club's newly-designed shirt was also on show for the first time.

A day later St Albans played Luton Town for the first time in seven years although they slipped to a 85-49 loss in the mixed triples fixture.

The best rink was that of Ted Salvidge, Brenda Pitkin and John Bartlett who managed a draw.

Bowls
Harpenden News
St Albans News

Don't Miss

A Samuel Ryder parent's car parked in Ellie Griggs' driveway in Admirals Walk, St Albans.

Selfish parents blocking residents' driveways around Samuel Ryder Academy

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
A man in an Argentina shirt, hides three steaks down his trousers.

Herts Live News | Video

Bizarre moment Londis shopper 'hides three steaks down his trousers'

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The Barclays branch in Harpenden High Street

New push for banking hub in Harpenden

Laura Bill

person
Cooking oil over the M25 London Orbital between Potters Bar and Cheshunt

Herts Live News | Updated

Recap: Lorry load of cooking oil spills onto M25 near Potters Bar

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon