Harpenden win district rink league at last after 22 years of trying

Published: 5:39 PM September 21, 2021

Harpenden president Gordon Burrow (left) and captain Roy Polley receive the rink league trophy from SADBA president Terry Atkinson. - Credit: HARPENDEN BOWLING CLUB

Twenty-two years of hurt are over for Harpenden Bowling Club as they claimed the St Albans & District Bowling Association Men’s Club Rink League title at last.

The trophy was donated to the association in 1999 by Richard Brooks, a life member at the Spenser Road club, but even he didn't see such a long wait before Harpenden's first title.

To claim the prize, Harps came through seven matches with four players per rink and they remained undefeated throughout.

President Gordon Burrow said "The rink league has proved a very popular and hard-fought competition over the years and we are delighted to have won the trophy after so many campaigns."

The successful Harpenden ladies squad who won the district's double rink championship. - Credit: HARPENDEN BOWLING CLUB

The ladies squad of Jenny McEvoy, Viv Dale, Lyn Roberts, Janet Hubball, Linda Brooks, Jennie Redford, Dena Roberts and Denise Moores also won the district's double rink championship, beating Welwyn & District by one shot.

Batchwood Bowling Club were hosts for the annual St Albans & District Ladies’ Gala with the maximum number of 24 teams attending.

A perfect day weather-wise made it a fun and enjoyable occasion and ended with Hatfield taking the win ahead of Hemel Hempstead.

The Spider was won by Batchwood's own Jackie Bell while Townsend took the honours in the quiz.

Batchwood president Mark Trembling received £73 for his chosen charity for the year, Medical Protection Dogs.

The club also played host to a Tesco Social with 34 players enjoying the September sun.

None of the players had any previous experience of bowls but there were still some very promising players.

Social bowling groups from other companies are welcome when the season restarts in April.

Townsend had a couple of friendlies to play, with a 76-58 win at Shire Park being one of them.

The plaudits for top rink went to Lorna Thomson, Ian Forster and Roger Potter.

The annual fixture against London Welsh was held in customary warm spirits and with six full rinks marking Townsend's highest attendance for almost two years, warm weather and a splendid tea, the result was always going to be of secondary importance.

As it was Townsend completed a clean sweep, with the rink of Ian Forster, Phil Rayner and Clyde Martindill recording the top result.