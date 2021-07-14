County recognition for Harpenden five while Townsend and Batchwood enjoy wins

Published: 10:18 AM July 14, 2021

Pauline Taylor and Jenny McEvoy of Harpenden Bowling Club (middle two) represented Hertfordshire in the Johns Trophy. - Credit: HARPENDEN BC

Five ladies from Harpenden Bowling Club enjoyed the honour of selection for Hertfordshire - even if their game in the Johns Trophy ended in defeat.

Two of them, Jenny McEvoy and Pauline Taylor, were part of the four that won with the distinction of being the top rink.

It was Taylor's fifth consecutive appearance for the county and she will now be able to wear a Herts flash on her blazer.

Jennie Redford also played while Viv Dale and Denise Moores were reserves who more than played their part.

Harpenden’s strength in depth was displayed with a good win in the Centenary Cup, a triangular tournament against Dunstable and Tring.

With 24 players from each club playing at home and away, it took some minutes of numerous telephone calls, tension and double checking before Harpenden were declared the winner on 209 ahead of Tring (194) and Dunstable (155).

In the County triples McEvoy, Denise Moores and Sheila Rider reached the quarter-final with a win over Welwyn & District.

There was an emotional reunion for Bob Padget of Townsend Bowls Club when they played Batchwood.

Playing for Batchwood was Peter Coxall, an old school-mate of Padget's whom he hadn't seen in 60 years.

Townsend also had three meetings with Harperbury, the first of them producing a 16-9 win courtesy of a strong showing from Rena Williamson and Jane Dixon.

The clubs also met in the County League with Townsend claiming a 46-33 win.

Both rinks were successful, the top one being Alan Charran''s rink, of Bob Lawrie, Padget and Gordon Williamson.

The Stuart Mather Trophy between the two clubs, played in memory of the former Townsend and district president, will be decided with a second leg at Townsend.

The first leg at Harperbury resulted in a home win although there were two rink wins for Townsend.

Batchwood ladies meanwhile played St Albans at home, drawing 29-29 in two triples, the top rink being that Ruth Crouch, Tricia Gascoine and Judi Simons.

There was also a 20-14 win in the District Pairs for Jackie Bell and Lesley Tutt against North Mymms while in the District Triples, Simons, Bell and Tutt won 18-14 at Harpenden and Gascoine, Beryl Birch and Brenda Bennet won 23-8 against Harpenden at home.