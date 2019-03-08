Advanced search

Townsend ready for trophy celebrations as club claim both places in district final

PUBLISHED: 06:17 30 August 2019

Townsend entertained London Scottish as part of both clubs centenary celebrations in what was a historic week for the club.

Townsend entertained London Scottish as part of both clubs centenary celebrations in what was a historic week for the club.

Townsend are guaranteed to lift the St Albans & District Bowling Association's Gorhambury Fours - they now just need to see who takes the honour after their two squads won their respective semi-finals.

Mike Doherty, Neil Grimson, Les Perkins, and Alan Charran had already booked their place but were joined by the quartet of Bob Lawrie, Roger Potter, Peter Thomson and Peter Armstrong who beat Potters Bar 19-12.

The final will be on September 7 and it will be a busy day for Doherty, Perkins and Charran whose 17-12 win over Welwyn Garden City means they are also in the final of the Herbert Cross Triples where they will play Welwyn & District.

Away from competition, Townsend welcomed London Scottish to their green for a match in celebration of both club's centenary.

The Scots took the honours three rinks to two.

n Harpenden continue to impress at the Bowls England finals with Tom Muir's performances earning him an England call-up for the Men's Junior International next month.

He was part of the club's triples side along with Nick Muir and Neil Sharp that made the last eight while Becky Maynard continues to put on a consistent display of bowls.

She got to the semi-final of the Junior Singles before losing to England international Emma Cooper of Sussex

Jennie Redford and Nick Muir meanwhile made the last 16 of the National Mixed Pairs.

n Batchwood Hall enjoyed a busier week than of late with plenty of action on the green.

They had gone into it on the back of a fine win for the men in the Jones Cup, winning by three points over Hatfield to secure a place in the final.

They will play against Welwyn & District in the final on September 7 at Potters Bar.

And Batchwood carried on their good form in a mixed match at home to Dunstable, winning 68-54.

The top rink was Roy Flack, Len Pearce and Charlie Bowie.

The men went close in a Triples League contest against North Mymms away and lost overall by three points, 62-59.

However, Batchwood did win comfortably on two of those rinks with the best of them that of Mark Trembling, Adrian Baddams and Jim Keneally.

