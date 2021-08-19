Bowls round-up: Harpenden suffer pain and joy in tight games

Published: 8:45 AM August 19, 2021

Harpenden Bowling Club found themselves on both ends of one-shot results. - Credit: HARPENDEN BC

Harpenden Bowling Club discovered sometimes the difference between pain and glory is just one shot.

The pain was felt by Nick Muir as he was beaten by the narrowest of margins in the semi-final of London & Southern Counties Gold Badge Singles against a player from Old Coulsden in Surrey.

The heartbreak masked a fine run in the event, played for by more than 80 others, all of whom are champions at their respective clubs.

The glory though came for the ladies in the St Albans & District Triples League as they beat St Albans 27-26 after the two clubs shared one rink each.

That was one of two games for them in the competition, the second of them ending in a far more comprehensive 33-23 win for Potters Bar.

Townsend meanwhile won the Stuart Mather Trophy, an annual contest played home and away against Harperbury in memory of the ex-district and club president.

Harperbury won the first match by 22 shots but in a remarkable turnaround, three of the five rinks won by a combined 43 shots to help Townsend retain the trophy with an aggregate winning margin of 10.





There was another comeback in the District League as the Townsend rink of Mike Doherty, Brian English, Mike Cowell and Alan Charran recovered from a 13-0 deficit to beat Potters Bar 22-21, part of a three-rink and 78-43 overall success.

Townsend suffered defeat though to neighbours Batchwood in the Friday night triples, surrendering an early lead to lose by four shots.

Other successes for Batchwood included a 47-24 win at Berkhamsted, George Tutt and Brian and Terry Flitton the top rink, while Jackie Bell and Judi Simons beat North Mymms in the District Aussie Pairs in a tie-break.

There was also a District Triples win for the duo and Tricia Gascoine as they beat Hatfield 23-13.