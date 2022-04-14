Bowls clubs opening up outdoor greens ahead of 2022 season
- Credit: BATCHWOOD BOWLS
The outdoor bowls season is up and running at many clubs now after the official opening celebrations.
Batchwood welcomed the mayor of St Albans to deliver the first bowl of the season while Townsend players got their first taste of their Waverley Road green for 2022 ahead of the official opening on Saturday.
That will see councillor Helen Campbell deliver the first bowl before third year president Bob Padgett's team takes on a squad led by skipper Brian English.
Harpenden have a couple of open days to look forward to at their Spenser Road home, the first of these on Saturday, April 23 between 2pm and 6pm and the second the following Tuesday for two hours from 5pm.
The only pre-requisite is that you wear flat-sole trainers or shoes. All equipment will be supplied by the club with the objective being to enjoy playing whilst meeting new friends both on and off the green.
St Albans Bowling Club are pushing the message of bowls being a good sport for both mental and physical health.
A spokesman for the Clarence Park club said “Bowls is a sport for all ages, genders and abilities. It is sociable, inexpensive, easy to learn, and no longer perceived as an older persons sport.
“It improves physical and mental health and is a great way to enjoy the summer weather and fresh air and an ideal environment for meeting new people and socialising."
To organise a visit or learn about free coaching at the club, call Colin and Clare Orchard on 01727 854129 or go to www.stabc.co.uk