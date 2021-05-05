Bowls round-up: Early season fixtures coming thick and fast for Batchwood, St Albans and Townsend

Published: 10:59 AM May 5, 2021

Competitive fixtures are coming thick and fast for bowls clubs like St Albans.

Bowls clubs are starting to remember what competitive competition is like as comes are starting to come thick and fast.

Batchwood had a mixed triples game against Radlett and ran out comfortable 63-34 winners.

Their top rink was that of John Bell, Jackie Bell and Ian Connaughton.

The men's team meanwhile faced neighbours St Albans in a four-rink triples game and picked up a fine 88-41 success with Jim Gibb, Barry Woodhams and Gordon Turner their star players.

St Albans had played an opening day intra-club match but their first official home game came later in the week when Linslade from Leighton Buzzard paid a visit for a three-rink mixed triples contest.

There was improvement too from the hosts, winning one of the rinks courtesy of Sally Griffiths. Mick Ruck and skip Steve Wilson, but they fell to an overall defeat by 51 shots to 41.

Their search for a first win continues too after another loss, this one 74-51 to North Mymms in a four-rink contest.

Townsend meanwhile began in traditional fashion, away to Redbourn.

They took some time to get into the swing of the artificial green but once they did they closed out a narrow win by four shots.

Top rink for them was Ian Foster, Jane Dixon and Janet Metcalfe with an impressive score of 18-9.

The club also began their in-house Claret Cup competition with a full house of four rinks in attendance.

For more information on playing at the club, under the supervision of experience county coaches, call 01727 852361.

Flat-soled shoes is the only requirement with all other equipment provided for now.