Batchwood junior bowler Josh Duke enjoys first experience of national finals

Josh Duke of Batchwood and Matthew Murphy of Buntingford represented Hertfordshire in the National Junior Pairs finals at Leamington. - Credit: MARTIN DUKE

It was a grand day out for Batchwood Bowls Club's Josh Duke as he and partner Matthew Murphy of Buntingford impressed at the National Junior Pairs.

Held at Leamington, home of Bowls England and host venue for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the pair represented Hertfordshire superbly, fighting back from 9-0 down to beat Dorset 19-14 in their first game before bowing out against Hampshire, the eventual runners-up in the last 16.

St Albans' Linda Burfield and Maralyn Pomeroy continued their fine run in the District Aussie Pairs, reaching the final after victory over Kings Langley, taking the tie break 2-0.

They will play a pair from Hatfield.

That semi final win was at Townsend where four days earlier Saints won a tight mixed triples friendly 87-79, despite losing three of the five rinks.

Top rink for St Albans was Chris Howlett, Chris Palmer and Peter Kay.