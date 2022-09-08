News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > Sport

Batchwood junior bowler Josh Duke enjoys first experience of national finals

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:45 PM September 8, 2022
Josh Duke of Batchwood and Matthew Murphy of Buntingford represented Hertfordshire in the National Junior Pairs finals.

Josh Duke of Batchwood and Matthew Murphy of Buntingford represented Hertfordshire in the National Junior Pairs finals at Leamington. - Credit: MARTIN DUKE

It was a grand day out for Batchwood Bowls Club's Josh Duke as he and partner Matthew Murphy of Buntingford impressed at the National Junior Pairs.

Held at Leamington, home of Bowls England and host venue for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the pair represented Hertfordshire superbly, fighting back from 9-0 down to beat Dorset 19-14 in their first game before bowing out against Hampshire, the eventual runners-up in the last 16.

St Albans'  Linda Burfield and Maralyn Pomeroy continued their fine run in the District Aussie Pairs, reaching the final after victory over Kings Langley, taking the tie break 2-0.

They will play a pair from Hatfield.

That semi final win was at Townsend where four days earlier Saints won a tight mixed triples friendly 87-79, despite losing three of the five rinks.

Top rink for St Albans was Chris Howlett, Chris Palmer and Peter Kay.

Bowls
St Albans News

Don't Miss

Police have handed strangulation, "threats to kill" and harassment charges to a 49-year-old man from Luton (File picture)

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Luton 49-year-old charged with harassing St Albans worker

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
CALA Homes has been granted permission to build on Bedmond Lane Meadow in St Albans. Picture: Robert

Residents vow to protect community meadow from development

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon
Triya Chakravorty

Media

St Albans doctor inspired to pursue medicine after volunteering with...

Rennie Grove

Logo Icon
An Arriva driver strike is set to take place on Monday, September 5 and Tuesday, September 6

Arriva staff strike set to hit Hertfordshire bus routes in September

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon