Bowls round-up: Batchwood and Townsend enjoy county successes

Published: 6:15 AM June 3, 2021

Townsend and Batchwood bowls clubs had numerous games in different competitions. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Batchwood enjoyed a decent week as matches came thick and fast.

Jim Gibb, Mark Trembling, Len Pearce and Charlie Bowie were the top rink as the men won 36-31 in a County League match.

In the County Unbadged Singles Brian Parkes beat Martin Duke of Redbourn 21-8 and he also enjoyed a 21-19 victory over Tony Redford of Harpenden.

Lesley Tutt played Anne O'Hare of Welwyn Garden City in a National Senior Singles match and won 21-5 before joining forces with Jackie Bell to beat Hertford Castle's Pauline Scholey and Wendy Butt 20-10 in the County Pairs quarter-finals.

The ladies hosted Potters Bar over two rinks, winning overall 35-29.

Townsend too were involved in county competitions.

Jane Dixon won 21-12 in the last 16 of the County Singles, winning convincingly against very experienced opposition from Bushey, while in the County League, Hatfield secured victory despite each club taking one rink each.

The winning Townsend rink comprised Mike Doherty, Bob Padget, Peter Thomson and Alan Charran.

It was almost a similar outcome with the ladies' game against Hatfield although this time Townsend edged it 30-27 thanks to the trio of Bernadette Martindill, Sandra White and Dixon.