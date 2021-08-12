We're going to need a bigger bus! Harpenden book two more places at the Bowls England national finals

Published: 6:30 AM August 12, 2021

Harpenden Bowling Club have secured another place in the national bowls final at Royal Leamington Spa. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

The Harpenden bus to the national bowls final in Royal Leamington Spa just got busier - after another booked his place at the showcase event.

A quartet from the Spenser Road-based club had already secured their spot in the men's fours but they will now be joined by Tom Muir who has reached the national mixed pairs final, where he will play with Welwyn & District's Rhianna Russell.

That is on September 2.

Nick Muir meanwhile has reached the semi-final of the London & Southern Counties Gold Badge Singles, only the third time in the club’s history that this has happened.

The competition was first played for in 1897 and this year over 80 clubs entered their winners of their own men’s singles.

Townsend Bowls Club have a final to look forward to after victory over Welwyn & District in the last four of the Bob Vise Trophy.

It is one of the two premier cup competitions staged by St Albans & District Bowling Association and is played over four disciplines - singles, pairs, triples and fours.

With rain playing its part, Townsend won the singles and pairs but lost the fours leaving the triples as the decider.

And in dramatic fashion, and having trailed by five shots going into the final end, the trio of Peter Waller, Mike Cowell and Gordon Williamson somehow picked up six shots to claim the rink and overall win.

However, Townsend bowed out of the other major district tournament, the Jones Cup, losing to Potters Bar in the semi-final despite a rink win for Mike Doherty, Bob Padget, Roger Potter and Peter Thomson.

Thomson and Alan Charran have made the quarter-finals of the District Pairs after a 23-10 win over Hemel Hempstead.

Batchwood's Mark Trembling is through to the quarter finals of the District Singles after two victories.

He first defeated Dave Sparrow of Potters Bar 21-7 in round two before seeing off Alan Harmer of North Mymms 22-8 in round three.

He will now play Joe Festa of Welwyn & District.

Batchwood also hosted the Herts Bowls Coaching Society with techniques and tactics such as the phantom bowler were discussed and practised.

Anyone interested in taking up the sport or an experienced player wishing to return to bowling, should email Jackie Kenealy at secretarybatchwoodbc@gmail.com or call 07957 572 715.