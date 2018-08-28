Boty expecting tough competition in English medal battle

St Albans' Nia Boty has been selected for the England U16 ski team. Archant

St Albans’ Nia Boty insists her good form will count for nothing when she heads to the English Alpine Skiing Championship.

The 16-year-old heads to Bormio in Italy on the back of two medals at the Welsh Alpine Championship last month.

But the St Albans Girls’ School pupil expects the competition in the slalom, super G and giant slalom disciplines to step up a gear.

She said: “I’ve done the Welsh Alpine Championships, where I came second in GS and third in the slalom.

“I’m quite happy with where I am when I came in but I think it’s going to be a lot tougher at the English.

“There are more experienced skiers taking part. I love how well laid out the event is and how well organised. It just has a big feel to it.

“I’m feeling positive for my slalom races, I’m not sure or confident in my speed for the other events. I just have more confidence in my slalom.”

Speed is not a problem usually associated for Boty, who used to race with Hemel Ski Team, as she is also blazing a trail in athletics and down the wing in rugby.

“My older brother and sister helped me get into it,” for the British Ski Academy racer, who joined the team in 2015.

“When we were growing up we would go out and ski, to race together.

“I would try to beat them when we would go skiing or go onto the dry slope.

“It’s quite tough balancing everything but I manage. It makes me feel organised and responsible.

“I’ve got other sports commitments back in England. I play rugby and compete in athletics, mostly doing sprinting and sometimes some 800m racing.

“I’m doing country trials for Hertfordshire in rugby as well where I play wing or outside centre.

“It’s something which helps keep my fitness up while I’m away from skiing.”

The championships, which are one of the biggest events in the calendar, start on February 17.

