Bishop’s Stortford get promotion despite Harpenden’s best efforts

David Falk in action for Harpenden. Picture: Karyn Haddon Archant

Harpenden were unable to prevent Bishop’s Stortford from gaining promotion from East League Division Two South as they fell to a 5-2 loss in east Herts.

The first game between the two had seen Harpenden hand their hosts one of just three defeats this season but it never looked like they could do the double in this encounter.

An early injury to Ali Barrett early on didn’t help and they were under the cosh for most of the first period, turning round 2-0 down.

That soon became 5-0 but Harpenden were still creating chances themselves with Harry Kneale and Tom Bleakley both going close.

And their great team spirit did finally produce two goals, Dave Falk getting the first from a penalty corner before Kneale finish off a crisp passing move.

They remain fifth with fourth-placed Hertford the visitors to Queenswood on Saturday as the pair chase the remaining two promotion places.